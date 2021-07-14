Splitsvilla 10's Anmol Chaudhary gets real about being single, unmarried mum: Understood that I was on my own

Speaking to ETimes, Anmol Chaudhary revealed that her ex-boyfriend was against her decision of going ahead with the pregnancy.

Pregnancy and motherhood is never an easy journey and especially so when you are a single mum. Splitsvilla 10 fame Anmol Chaudhary, who recently welcomed her son, has opened up about her pregnancy journey and being a single and unmarried mum. Speaking to ETimes, Anmol revealed that her ex-boyfriend was against her decision of going ahead with the pregnancy.

However, for Anmol it was a different battle as she was ready to embrace motherhood and was confident of going ahead with the pregnancy. "My former lover was against it, but I was firm that I would go ahead with the pregnancy...I wanted to post pictures and tell the world that I am pregnant, but I didn’t do that. Only a few friends of mine knew about it. Even my parents weren’t aware; I didn’t tell them because I knew that they wouldn’t take it well," Anmol told the portal.

She revealed that she was often trolled online as she gained weight due to her pregnancy. "Since I had gained a lot of weight due to the pregnancy, some people started fat shaming me. I wanted to tell the world why I had gained weight, but I couldn’t. I needed to stay calm because it could affect my baby."

While Anmol's ex-boyfriend did not support, the former Splitsvilla contestant revealed that it struck her early on that she would be on her own. "I understood that I was on my own and had to do things myself. Even though he said he wanted to help, I felt those were just words because he was scared that I might reveal his identity. I wanted the best for my baby and then we agreed to co-parent but we failed. But if he wants to connect with our son, I am fine with that. I don’t have a problem,” she said.

Just last week, Anmol revealed that she kept her pregnancy and the news of her son's birth under the radar for 19 long months. She recently shared photos on social media and wrote, "This is the first time I'm posting Jayce’s monthly birthday pictures from my account. If only words could explain how much weight is lifted off from my soul since I have come out about my baby. 19 freaking months I kept it all a secret where I know that I used to die every single time I used to see mothers posting with their babies or on Mother’s Day or anything new Jayce’s does but not anymore. These 19 months taught me many things, changed me entirely. Made me a better and stronger person. More forgiving and patient," Anmol remarked in her post.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Hina Khan grooves as her 'Baarish Ban Jaana' music video achieves another milestone

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×