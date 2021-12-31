Splitsvilla 10's Mohit Hiranandani chose 30th as his marriage date, we'll tell you why

Splitsvilla 10 fame Mohit Hiranandani got married to his long-time girlfriend Steffi Kingham. The couple tied a knot in a court marriage on 30th December. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. The couple has been living in Mumbai for the past many years and they got legally married in Kolkata where their families reside.

Mohit shared, “It all happened very suddenly. In a matter of 20 days, we decided that we should have a registered marriage and here we are. We will have a traditional wedding next year. We want to do it all, right from phere to a white wedding.”

He also shared the reason for choosing 30th December as the marriage date. "So that I can remember our anniversary every year.” He added that both the families mutually agreed that they should also have a small engagement ceremony. So it is a little weird that they got legally married first and then the engagement happened.

Talking about their relationship, he says their bond got stronger during the lockdown. He shared, “We spent a lot of time together and that's when we felt hum ek doosre ko jhel sakte hain! So we decided that we should get married. Our families never pressurised us, it was our decision.”

Talking about the life after marriage, he shared that they have been together since 2017 so nothing has changed really. But they were excited while signing the document and were waiting to be pronounced as husband and wife. He said, “That feeling cannot be explained in words. Now I just hope that we stay together the way we did before marriage.”



