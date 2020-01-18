Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal win the reality series; Gets a mixed response from netizens

Splistvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the 12th season of the reality show. However, some netizens wanted the Ashish and Miesha to win.

MTV Splitsvilla 12 finale was recently held and Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal took home the winning trophy. They were in the race with Ashish Bhatia Miesha Iyer. The final task was a time-bound one and the judges tested their physical as well as mental abilities. Priyamvada and Shrey won the reality show with a margin of 26 seconds as it was a time-bound task. On Twitter, the winners are getting a mixed response with some favouring the other couple. One of the Twitter users wrote,"Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2. Another one tweeted, "This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heartbreaking. Just bad luck! #SplitsvillaX2."

On winning the show, Priyamvada, in a media statement said, "I'm super ecstatic on winning the show! Even though I've been performing every task well since the beginning, winning was unexpected. Shrey and I had an unparalleled understanding, chemistry and love and that's what made us win the show. All splitsvillans always supported us and I can't tell you what a roller coaster ride this journey has been. I'm happy to discover a lot of things about myself in the show. And there's no better feeling than walking away with the winning title."

Check out the tweets right below.

Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2 — V (@BilluJiKiPanika) January 17, 2020

Finally a team that I wanted to win has won! #SplitsvillaX2 ! — Mia (@Miaellaworld) January 17, 2020

People if when ashish and meisha win :

i knew they will make only roadies splitsvilla winner ... scripted

people now when shrey and priam won :

Feeling sad for ashish and meisha

they ruled splitsvilla ... blah blah scripted

#SplitsvillaX2 — Tejeswini (@tejeswini6) January 18, 2020

This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heart breaking. Just bad luck ! #SplitsvillaX2 — Afsana Mariya (@AfsanaMariya) January 17, 2020

The worst part of ending when you give to much bt gets opposite #SplitsvillaX2 #ashishmiesha won hearts — NISHAT FATIMA (@hatt_oyee) January 17, 2020

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More