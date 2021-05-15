Splitsvilla 12’s Aradhana Sharma enjoys fangirl moment with TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi; Calls it amazing experience

Aradhana Sharma who rose to fame with Splitsvilla 12 is breaking the internet as she shared her fangirl moment when she met Dilip Joshi and also spoke about her experience of meeting the renowned actor.

The latest plot of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very interesting and an eyeopener on the black marketing and hoarding of medicines as well as medical equipment. In the present crisis situation of the rise of COVID 19 cases and need for medicines is very high. Instead of helping the suffering people, some people are using the situation to their advantage. In the episodes, Popatlal who is a journalist sets out to catch one such racket with his assistant and Dr Hathi. Interestingly, in the present sequence, Splitsvilla 12 fame Aradhana Sharma is seen playing the role of a detective who is supporting the black marketers.

In an interview with ETimes TV, actress Aradhana Sharma spoke about her excitement for being part of this iconic show. About meeting Dilip Joshi, she added that it was a complete fangirl moment for her when she met Dilip, who plays Jethalal on the show. Recalling the special moment, Aradhana said Dilip was standing in front of her and it felt like the moment had stopped and it was like a dream come true moment.

Aradhana also shared her excitement of being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a fan moment for her as she has been watching the popular show for a long time. She added that being part of the iconic show was a great opportunity and a great experience for her. Talking about her experience on the sets, Aradhana said that there is a family-like atmosphere and she learned a lot by working with experienced actors.

