Splitsvilla X4 host Sunny Leone's luxurious car collection

Sunny Leone is without a doubt, one of the most popular personalities in the Hindi and television industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 2012 film, Jism 2, and has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour. It has been over a decade since Sunny debuted in showbiz, and ever since then, the Ragini MMS 2 actress has successfully managed to stay in the limelight. She is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Speaking about her personal life, Sunny and Daniel are proud parents to three kids – Nisha, Asher, and Noah. While the couple adopted Nisha at 21 months, they had twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy. Apart from her work and professional life, the actress is surely fond of expensive cars and owns some swanky ones.

Let's take a look at Sunny Leone's luxurious car collection

Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo

The best car in her garage – the Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo was bought by Sunny Leone in 2017. She bought it when she was in the United States and the car was only available in the US and Canadian markets. Moreover, it is a special edition of which only 450 units were on sale - Sunny being the proud owner of one of them. She expressed this in her Instagram post as well.

Maserati Quattroporte

Another Maserati- this time the swankiest one- the Quattroporte is the priciest property from Sunny Leone’s garage. And as expressed by the actress in an Instagram post, it was a present from her husband. This car boasts of a powerful 4691 cc engine that churns 440bhp with a maximum torque of 490Nm. It is an absolute beauty and a definite head-turner.

BMW 7 series

BMW 7 series, the luxury sedan comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine that outputs a healthy 340 hp and 450 Nm of peak power and torque. This is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The prices of this flagship sedan from BMW start at over Rs 1.50 Crore, ex-showroom.

Audi A5

Audi A5 comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188 hp and 400 Nm of peak power and torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is priced at around Rs 70 lakh in the Indian market.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will soon be seen hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

