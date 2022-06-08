Spy Bahu actress Aradhana Sharma to be a part of Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's show Channa Meraya?

Actress Niyati Fatnani and popular star Karan Wahi are all set to collaborate for Star Bharat's new show ‘Channa Mereya’. Recently, it was reported that Niyati and Karan are roped in to play the main leads in this upcoming show. Niyati would be playing the role of ‘Jinni’ meanwhile Karan will essay the role of Aditya. The storyline of the show will revolve around Jinni and Aditya's world, and how they attract each other despite being poles apart. Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi are collaborating for the first time and audiences are quite excited to witness their chemistry on-screen.

Now as per the latest report, makers have approached another famous actress for this show. As per India Forum's report, actress Aaradhna Sharma has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Channa Meraya. A source also informed this news portal that Aaradhna will have most of her scenes with Karan and she is all set to fly to Punjab for shooting the show. The report also claims that actor Kanwal Preet Singh will also be a part of this show and will essay 'Ginni', Niyati's twin brother.

Speaking of Aaradhna's career, the actress has been a part of numerous shows like Splitsvilla X2, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Spy Bahu, and others.

About Channa Meraya:

Actors like Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, and Jasleen Singh among others are all set to be a part of Channa Meraya. The show will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik and will reportedly start airing from June end on Star Bharat.

