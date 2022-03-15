Spy Bahu first episode review: Resembles Alia Bhatt's Raazi but with a twist, keeps you hooked

A happy family setup in Kulgam in Kashmir, content and full of smiles in their own little world, just for it all to topple down in a matter of a few seconds after being attacked by an anti-Indian terrorist group.

The simpleton father, a loving mother, and the family's senior-most member- their grandmother are brutally shot dead by the terrorists. One of the two children of the house is abducted by them while the little girl remains safe and unharmed by the terrorists, as her mother manages to lock her in a cupboard.

The girl, all of 5 years old is later saved by an Indian anti-terrorism squad who further helps her escape the brutality. The little girl is then put up for adoption by the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad who makes sure that she is adopted by a decent and good family. The cute little girl is then adopted by a Gujarati family. Unfortunately, the head of the family, their Baa, is absolutely against her son and daughter-in-law adopting a girl child.

Minal and Saras christen the little girl as Sejal, unaware of her family religion and history. Sejal's journey from a Muslim family based in Kashmir to now a strict yet loving Gujarati family in Gujarat is what basically the first episode established.

The show is pretty intriguing and keeps you hooked onto it, at least the first episode undoubtedly does. Starring Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead, Spy Bahu does a pretty good job in establishing the plot of the entire show without actually letting the cat out of the bag.

The show, up till now, seems a lot more different from the regular saas-bahu dramas emphasising on high-end usage of glycerine, and that have been dominating Indian TV for decades now.

How the naive and gullible Sejal who is blessed with a rare talent of remembering things for a lifetime by just having a mere glance at it, further joins a patriotically passionate job of being an Indian spy just to keep an eye on her husband who is said to have contacts with sleeper cells in the country, is what the plot depicts. Now whether Sejal manages to do it all or falls deep in her own trap, viewers will get to see it as the story unfolds episode by episode.

The show helmed by Ashvini Yardi looks promising and moreover very interesting. Won't be wrong if we say that Spy Bahu brings on board something different yet strong on Television after a pretty long time!

