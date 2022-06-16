Sriti Jha opens up on leaving Kumkum Bhagya & doing 'crazy stuff' in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sriti Jha became a popular name in the telly industry with her show Kumkum Bhagya. She was part of the show for more than 7 years and her chemistry with co-actor Shabir Ahluwalia was loved by the audience. Both the lead actors left the show a few months back. Sriti is presently part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress recently shared about her reason for leaving the show and her experience at KKK12.

Sriti Jha shared, “The story needed to move on, and it's moved on beautifully. It was for the well-being of the show but we had to move on because the story had to move on. It's doing so well and it's amazing to see that happening because I am very close to the people who are on the show right now and I am in touch with the team and everything. I gained so many friends so there's no loss out there."

The actress will be soon seen in the stunt reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, and she shared about doing such stunts that she never imagined. Sriti shared, “I am not very brave, I am afraid of too many things, and I have too many inhibitions. So in that respect, I don't have an upper hand at all. This is a really bizarre show. It makes you do crazy stuff. There is no way you can prepare for these kinds of things. This is the preparation for the rest of your life I think."

Apart from Sriti, the show will feature Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia. Sriti shared she has already formed a bond with most of them, but she has gotten 'very close' to Aneri and Nishant.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will premiere on Colors TV on July 2.

