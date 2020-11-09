Sriti Jha, Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand shower Pooja Banerjee with birthday love; Take a look

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee was showered with love with by her friends from the industry including Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, and many others. Take a look.

It was a special day for Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea Mehra in Zee Tv's show Kumkum Bhagya yesterday (November 8, 2020). Why do you ask? Well, it was the beautiful actress's birthday, and she received loads of love from all over. From fans to co-stars to friends from the industry, Pooja was showered with sweet messages and blessings throughout the day.

The sweetest wishes came from some of her close ones. Pooja was pampered by her BFF's from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand. Parth shared a beautiful picture with Pooja from her last year's birthday bash and wrote, 'Happy birthday cutie, wish you all the happiness.' She thanked Parth and said, 'The last party I did, Thank you, Hero.' Sahil Anand shared an adorable picture with Pooja and said wished her a happy birthday. Parth, Sahil, and Pooja share a warm bond with each other and are often seen spending quality time together.

Pooja's Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha aka Pragya also sent in her wishes to the birthday girl. She shared a pretty selfie with Pooja and wished that she 'stayed crazy' always. Pooja in turn expressed her 'love' for Sriti. The young lady's former KZK co-star Aamna Sharif, and Kumkum Bhagya's Supriya Shukla and Mugdha Chaphekar (Prachi) also sent heartwarming birthday wishes to Pooja.

Take a look at Pooja's birthday wishes here:

Meanwhile, Pooja celebrated her birthday with her husband Sandeep Sejwal and some of her pals. She dressed up in a shimmery black little dress for the day and looked gorgeous as ever.

