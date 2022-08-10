Sriti Jha pens a heartfelt note for Shabir Ahluwalia on his birthday; Says 'You will remain my favourite hero'

Today, 10th August is a special day for Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia as he is celebrating his 43rd birthday. Wishes from his colleagues, friends, and fans are pouring for Shabir as he celebrates his birthday. Shabir is among the well-known celebrity in the showbiz world and has some great friends in the industry. His dearest friend and former co-star, Sriti Jha has also wished him on his birthday. Sriti and Shabir share a very good friendship as the two were a part of Kumkum Bhagya for 8 long years.

Today, on his birthday, Sriti Jha penned a heartfelt note for her friend and wished him on the occasion. Sriti dropped an old picture from the sets of their show Kumkum Bhagya and sharing this photo, she writes, "There’s just infinite number of things about you that must be celebrated and be grateful for. YOU are The best that there is … happy birthday @shabirahluwalia you are and will always remain my favourite hero I love you so much!!!". Fans have flooded Sriti's comment wishing Shabir on his birthday and have dropped heart emojis for them.

Speaking about Sriti, the actress is presently seen in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Earlier before participating in this reality show, Sriti was asked about her favorite contestant from the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress even then praised her best friend Shabir and revealed that he is her favorite contestant. Sriti had shared, "He (Shabir) had a lot of fun doing what he did, and he did it with so much style. So yes, he is my favourite contestant.”

Sriti also revealed that she does miss working with Shabir and said, "Ofcourse, I miss him. I will miss doing this without him. I was doing the photoshoot the other day, and I am just so bad at clicking pictures, and it was just so much easier to do it with him. So yes, I miss him a lot. I hate giving interviews alone, because for seven-and-a-half years I have just given all my interviews with him". Well, Sriti and Shabir have definitely defined what a great friendship must look like.

On the professional front, Shabir is seen playing the main lead in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha reunite at Rubina Dilaik's home to spend an 'amazing afternoon'