Sriti Jha reveals her favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant & overcoming her phobias in the stunt show

Actress Sriti Jha is among the leading names in the television industry. She became a household name with her acting prowess in the show Kumkum Bhagya. After working for a long duration of 7 years, she quit the show a few months back. Now the actress will be soon seen on the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the shoot of the show, Sriti Jha shared about her favourite KKK contestant and shared her excitement for the show with ETimes.

Sriti shared, “I am excited, thrilled and very nervous because all of us, all the contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, are putting ourselves in an unknown territory. We are willing to put ourselves in a scary situation. More than anything I am extremely nervous.”

Talking about her favourite contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said that has to be her former co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. She said, “Arre favourite Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I’ve learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life. I’ve not taken any tips from him but I know if I ask him, he will ask me to have a good time on the show.”

Sriti also opened up about her phobias and strategy to be on the show. She shared that she is scared of everything and it is very difficult for her to choose just one thing. She added that she is scared of most things, hence her only strategy is to have fun and if she is not winning also it’s fine. She shared that she want to have a good time.

For the uninitiated, Shabir Ahluwalia was the winner of Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha: I may come across as boring but I'm willing to take that risk