Sriti Jha & Shabir can’t keep calm as Kumkum Bhagya set to witness 2 year leap; Call it exciting development

Kumkum Bhagya pair Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are hopeful that the audience will like the leap in the show.

Zee Tv’s popular family drama Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, has been one of the most successful family dramas on the Indian television. The show, which was aired in 2014, has been the talk of the town since its inception. And while the show has been known for its interesting twists in the plot, it is reported that Kumkum Bhagya is set to witness a two year leap. While the leap will be bringing new twists to the show, lead pair Sriti and Shabir are quite excited about this new development.

Talking about the leap, Shabir said, “I’m proud to be a part of the Kumkum Bhagya family entertaining audiences as Abhi for seven years now and I must say that the upcoming leap is going to be one of the most significant, exciting developments on the show. While we’ve had a 7-year leap and a generation leap in the past, this one will literally turn our lives upside down and leave our fans astonished. The whole wedding drama will end on a cliff-hanger with Pragya meeting with an accident and the show taking a two-year leap. In the new chapter, I will be seen as a dejected man who’s lost all his passion in life. He will be seen as a fallen star with no money and no interest in fixing his life. Initially, his family was everything to him, but now he is least bothered and doesn’t care about anything but himself and his compulsive need for alcohol. To find out what could have possibly led Abhi to this state, viewers will have to wait and watch our upcoming leap!”

Sriti Jha also added, "The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhi and Pragya's bhagyas are all set to change completely. While Abhi will be seen as a broken man who's taken to the bottle, viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the leap."

Credits :Pinkvilla

