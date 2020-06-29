Sriti Jha, Shabir & Dheeraj, Shraddha Arya shoot for Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's special promo together

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya cast shoot together for a special comeback promo. Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, are seen in their element on the sets.

Brace yourselves as your favourite shows are all set to return with new episodes from July 13. As informed earlier, Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya are today shooting for a special comeback promo for Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Both the shows are the USPs of Zee TV and it will be interesting to see how the story finally progresses from here on.

In the first pictures from sets, Sriti is seen in her Pragya avatar donning a beautiful white saree with a yellow border. On the other hand, Shabir is too dressed up as Abhi and has his mask duly on. Dheeraj too is all handsome in a brown coloured blazer and pant for the shoot. Both the team will be announcing the comeback date for the audience and will gear them up for the upcoming twists and turns. Check it out right here:

Meanwhile, regarding resuming shoots, Sriti, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, had said that she is pretty excited along with being a little nervous. Both the shows had stopped telecast at a very high point. While in Kumkum, Abhi and Pragya's impending meeting is yet to be witnessed, in Kundali, a wedding sequence was to take place. With restrictions now in place, we wonder how things will progress from here.

Kumkum Bhagya completed 6 years of telecast and also stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in lead roles. Kundali Bhagya, on the other hand, is a spin off for Kumkum and has been one of the audience's favourite.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×