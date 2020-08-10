Sriti Jha's crazy birthday wish for Kumkum Bhagya co star Shabir Ahluwalia is all about AbhiGya's bond; WATCH

Sriti Jha says 'I'm your number one fan forever' as she sends birthday love to Kumkum Bhagya co star Shabir Ahluwalia. Take a look.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have been mesmerizing viewers with their sizzling chemistry as Pragya and Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya over 6 years now. They are not only ruling hearts but also the TRP charts. Touted to a cute onscreen couple, Sriti and Shabir share a great rapport off-screen too. While romancing each other in reel-life, the two have formed a special bond which only gets better with time. Today (August 10, 2020), is a special day for Shabir as the handsome is celebrating his birthday. Yes, it is Shabir aka our beloved Abhishek Verma's 'Happy Wala birthday,' and how can Sriti aka Pragya forget to drop a special wish.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to send Shabir a 'crazy yet loving' birthday wish, and it is all about AbhiGya's unique camaraderie. She shared a throwback video from the show, wherein Pragya is dancing and screaming 'Happy Birthday' as Abhi and she goes all crazy together. With this super crazy video, Sriti penned a heartwarming birthday note for her co-star and good friend Shabir. She wrote, 'Because I’m your number one fan forever.

Happy birthday to the best of the lot. You’re the best Shabir. Love you.'

Sriti's fun-filled birthday wish for Shabir left many in splits, including the actor. He wrote, 'Haha just amazing, thanks a ton, love you.' Sriti's on-screen mother Supriya Shukla also showered love on Shabir. Commenting on Sriti's post, she wrote, Haha, this is cray, but so apt for a crazily wonderful human being, Rockstar Shabir. Happy Birthday, Shabir. Keep rocking always, stay happy forever.' Kishwer Merchant, Pooja Banerjee, Kanchi Kaul, Ridhima Pandit, Monica Bedi, Sikha Singh were also left amused by Sriti's fun-filled birthday wish for Shabir.

Take a look at Sriti's birthday love for Shabir:

Opening up about her bond with Shabir, Sriti had told Pinkvilla, 'I'm very fortunate to have a co-actor like Shabir. He is very very spontaneous, that has contributed a lot to creating our onscreen chemistry. Shabir and I have become better friends over the years, and that comfort really reflects onscreen.'

Here's wishing Shabir Ahluwalia a very Happy Birthday!

