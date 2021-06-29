Sshrey Pareek gets emotional as he bids adieu to Qurbaan Hua: It was a wonderful journey, I will miss everyone

Sshrey Pareek was seen playing a negative role in Qurbaan Hua and had won hearts with his performance.

Qurbaan Hua has been one of the most talked about fiction shows on Indian television. Starring Rajveer Singh, Pratibha Ranta, Sonali Nikam, Sshrey Pareek, Nishad Vaidya in the lead, the show has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting twists and turns. Amid this, the cast of the show is set to witness a massive change, as Sshrey Pareek is set to bid adieu to the show. For the uninitiated, Sshreywas see playing the role of Sahil in the show and won hearts with his performance in the negative role.

Interestingly, as the actor is set to exit the show, Sshrey got emotional and recalled how the team of Qurbaan Hua had welcomed him with open arms. Talking about his exit, the actor stated, “It was indeed a wonderful journey so far. I remember when I was offered the role for Qurbaan Hua, I was skeptic about playing a negative role and had the fear of getting typecast. But when I was actually given a brief about the character, that’s when my perspective changed, and I got in. It was more like a challenge since there were negative characters built on the show already and I had to speed up to match their level. But honestly, the shooting days were really amazing as I was welcomed by everyone with arms wide open.”

Furthermore, Sshrey also spoke about how he had got along with his co-stars and mentioned that he will be missing the team. “Now, I have a really good bond with almost everyone, but mostly with Alekh played by Nishad, he is a gem of a person and helped me get along with the show really well. Pratibha and Ayaam Ji were also very accommodating when I joined to be honest. Since my role is about to end, my cast members arranged for a farewell party and that has got me really emotional. Never did I expect that I’d receive so many messages from my fans who are not willing to let go of my character soon, but that’s how every show moves I believe. Everyone has their own time and now that mine has come to an end, I will miss everyone on the sets very badly,” he added.

