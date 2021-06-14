SSR Death Anniversary: Arjun Bijlani posts a note remembering his friend & wishing he is in his ‘happy place’

On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, his friend and former neighbour Arjun Bijlani posted a picture remembering him.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has posted a picture of his late friend Sushant Singh Rajput on this first death anniversary. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence. The demise of the actor as a shock for the whole nation. Sushant was a great man with a huge heart, which made him a favourite of his friends. Arjun Bijlani was among also a part of his friends' circle. Today, Arjun posted a picture of him with Sushant and remembered him.

Sushant Singh had started his acting career with TV and had a good bond with Arjun. The duo were also neighbours for some and they would often spend time chatting in their balconies talking about their work. Naagin actor has shared an old picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it as, “You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place.”

Arjun Bijlani and Sushant also shared with one another their passion for bikes, and former had shared in an interview with TOI, “We both were very fond of bikes. One day, he surprised me by saying, ‘Arjun, come down, I want to show you something.’ When I went downstairs, I saw him on a fancy bike that he had bought. We both went for a ride after that. Those days were fun, since we were all living so close and sharing our lives. He would often play with my son Ayaan.”

