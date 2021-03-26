Star Bharat presents a special episode of popular show RadhaKrishn to add colour to your Holi celebration

The popular TV show RadhaKrishn is going to air a special episode for Holi. Here are five reasons why you should not miss it.

The TV show RadhaKrishn is a show based on Indian mythology, which is tremendously loved by the audience. Understanding its popularity and the huge amount of viewership of the show, the makers have come with a special episode for Holi celebrations for the viewers. The festival Holi is round the corner and if you don’t have any plans, then you can watch Holi special episode of the show. The channel has made a special announcement for the viewers of the show. The show will air on 26th March at 9 PM only on Star Bharat.

Here are the five reasons which makes the Holi special episode of the Star Bharat show ‘RadhaKrishn’ unmissable:

Story- The story of the show is based on Indian mythology, and it showcases the beautiful love story of Radha and Krishna. The picturisation is amazing and a must-watch for the Indian mythology stories fans. It showcases the rich history of India.

Entertainment- The Holi episode of the show will be entertaining and appealing, which will keep the audience hooked to the show. All the episodes of the show are very engaging, which makes it a pleasant view for the audience.

Special dance sequence- Watch your favorite jodi dance gracefully on the melodious tunes for the special occasion of Holi, which is a sight worth watching. The episode is choreographed by renowned Bollywood choreographers and Chinni. The dance sequence will include 50 dancers performing spectacularly, making the Holi scene mesmerising.

Romance- The epic jodi of Radha and Krishna is loved by one and all. Seeing their beautiful and pure romance will be a delight for the audience. The remarkable depiction of the love of the couple in the show is the highlight of the show.

Behind the scene- The special Holi episode of the show Radha-Krishn has involved the use of 1000 kg of colour and tons of water for the shoot. The use of multiple colours will make the episode a treat for the eyes. It has been shot with high-quality equipment for capturing the beauty of the scene and making it etched in their mind.

Also read- RadhaKrishn producer on Mallika Singh’s exit rumours: She will continue to be our Radha till the show ends

Credits :Star Bharat

Share your comment ×