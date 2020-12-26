Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey EXCITED to turn hosts for the first time

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey collaborated for the first time on screen for Anupamaa and their chemistry has won a lot of appreciation from the audience.

It’s that time of the year when we all are excitedly waiting to welcome the New Year. Adding on to this excitement, Star Plus, just like every year is hosting its grand event Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021 which will be an event of style, glamour and celebration. While the telly world is gearing up for this grand celebration, the event is coming up with a surprise for the audience. This time Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021 will be hosted by Anupamaa couple Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

To note, this is the first time that the duo is hosting an event and they can’t stop gushing about the same. Sharing her excitement about the same, Rupali, who played the titular role in Anupamaa stated, “I am super excited and beyond blessed to be hosting & performing at Star Parivaar Karega Welcome 2021. New Year is a time of celebration and I am glad to be bringing and spreading happiness to our viewers during these trying times. I'm very excited to be a part of this enormous family full of love. It's even more special because I'm hosting as well as performing at the event. The acts are larger than life and phenomenal and it's going to be an amazing journey."

On the other hand, Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, calls it an honourable moment and spilled beans about rehearsing with Rupali. “I am truly honoured on receiving this opportunity to spread joy and happiness to our viewers on the occasion of New Year during these trying times alongside my co-star Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa Shah). We have enjoyed rehearsing and shooting for both our hosting segments as well as for our special dance performances. Here's hoping our viewers enjoyed watching the same as Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and I come together on stage for the very first time,” he added.

To note, the Anupamaa pair will not just host the grand event but will also set the stage on fire with their sizzling performances.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's heart gutting and emotional performance wins her praises

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×