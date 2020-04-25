Star Plus’ Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao might go off air next month; Not to return post lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has taken a massive toll on mankind. Not just we are locked in our houses, but it is also having an adverse effect on the economy. Even the showbiz industry couldn’t escape the impact of this lockdown. While it’s been over a month since the shootings have been suspended, the channels are forced to pull down several popular shows with an abrupt ending. So far, Sony TV has announced the end of Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

And now according to the recent buzz, Star Plus is also following the footsteps and is likely to pull down a show. We are talking about Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao which features Seema Biswas, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Das and Anagha Bhosale in key roles. As per a report published in Telly Chakkar, the channel is planning to axe the show given its dropping TRP ratings. The media reports also suggested that Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jao will be pulled down by mid May. Furthermore, it is also reported that there are bleak chances for these shows to return. l

For the uninitiated, Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jao was launched in January this year. The family drama revolves around two millennial sisters who have big dreams and want to fulfil them along with their responsibility of looking after their grandparents. The show narrates the struggles of these young girls while striking a balance between their dreams and responsibilities.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

