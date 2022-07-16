Stars in the city: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij twin in white, Mouni Roy kills it in maroon dress; PICS

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. Their social media is full of lovely pictures. Meanwhile, a few moments back, the couple was spotted by the paparazzi in the city. In the photos, Mahhi and Jay were seen twinning in white. Jay wore a white T-shirt with blue denims and a white cap. Whereas, Mahhi donned a white satin dress and looked gorgeous with her main man. They also stopped by to pose for the cameras and flashed their brightest smiles. However, their daughter Tara was not present with them.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who recently got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27, was also spotted in the city. The actress has always been one step ahead when it comes to making style statement. Speaking of which, the 36-year-old actress was seen wearing a maroon off-shoulder dress as the paparazzi spotted her in the city.

Have a look at the pictures:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens.

Mouni will star in the most awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the important roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.