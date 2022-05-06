Starstruck Kapil Sharma welcomes Kamal Haasan on his show; Sends best wishes to his film 'Vikram'

Actor Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest superstars in the south Indian film industry. He has acted in multiple films and aced whatever character he essayed. Kamal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram. He has flown to Mumbai to promote his film, and was recently spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma was seen arriving to greet the megastar, and the duo had posed together on the set. Kapil was all smiles as he hugged Kamal Haasan as they posed for the camera.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top-rated shows on television, and every weekend the show is graced by actors. Kapil and Kamal recently shot for an episode of the show that will soon air on Sony TV. Now Kapil took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pictures with the superstar. Sharing these pictures, Kapil wrote, "When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow"

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram, the action thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and comes with a great ensemble of the cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The music of Vikram is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is slated to release on June 3 this year.

