Story 9 Months Ki: Aashay Mishra on drawing inspiration from legendary Gulzar for his role: I'm a huge fan

Aashay Mishra, who plays the role of Sarangdhar Pandey Story 9 Months Ki opposite Sukriti Kandpal recently opened up on his character, and how he has taken inspiration from Gulzar Sahab for the same. Read on.

Story 9 Months Ki starring Sukriti Kandpal (Alia Shroff) and Aashay Mishra (Sarangdhar Pandey) in the lead roles, began its journey on Television on November 23, 2020. The show highlights the concept of the subject of In vitro fertilization (IVF). It revolves around two characters that are poles apart, but their journeys change forever when they meet.

The drama will complete a month in a few days and has been fairing quite well. With its progressive outlook and performances by the actors, Story 9 Months Ki has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Recently, Aashay Mishra spilled the beans about his character, his preparation, and more. Aashay aka Sarangdhar is an aspiring writer, who goes against his father's wish to kick-start his career at the age of 30 years. He shifts to Mumbai to follow his passion and fulfill his dream. Sarangdhar is wowed by emotions, shayaris, and poems, and is a huge follower of legendary Gulzar Sahab.

In a recent chat, Aashay shared his views on his character, and how he perceives Sarangdhar to be a creative person. Aashay said that Saangdhar has a progressive mind and is expressive by nature. He is a people person and has the capability to impress anyone with his creativity and affable nature. Sarangdhar's best form of expression is his writing, and he looks up to Gulzar Sahab as his role model for the same.

Aashay further added how he and his character in Story 9 Months Ki have drawn inspiration from Gulzar Sahab and declared that he is a huge fan of him in real-life too. Aashay called Gulzar Sahab a 'living legend.' Showering praises on him Aashay expressed, 'His writing is magical, unique and awe-inspiring. His contribution to the literary world, music, and movies have been magnanimous.'

The actor continued, 'Gulzar Sahab knows how to say the simplest of things in a beautiful and thoughtful manner. He is also writer who has constantly reinvented himself. I am inspired by his work and journey.'

