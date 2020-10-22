Story 9 Months Ki: Sukriti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra highlight IVF fertilisation in their upcoming show
Indian Television viewers have seen quite a shift in the shows in the last few months. While some shows bid goodbye to fans, some new serials saw the light. Now, another show is soon going to hit the tube, with an interesting plot. We're talking about 'Story 9 months ki' starring a new pair Sukriti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra in the lead roles.
Story 9 months ki will air on Sony TV from next month, i.e. November 23 (2020). While Sukriti plays the role of Alia Shroff, Aashay will be seen as Sarangdhar Pandey. Touted to be a progressive fiction show, Story 9 months Ki, will throw towards the subject of In vitro fertilization (IVF), which is still not spoken about in the open in Indian society. Like most of the shows, the leads Alia and Sarangdhar will belong to two different backgrounds.
While Alia (Sukriti) is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, Sarangdhar is a budding and aspiring writer. Alia, who is known to be a go-getter in life, will decide to have a baby through IVF technology and will be in search of a suitable donor for the same.
Alia believes that a single mother is capable of raising a child, and thus will want to opt for IVF.
Alia, a strong, independent, and financially-stable woman will cross paths will Sarangdhar, who hails from Mathura and has come to Mumbai to achieve his big dreams. Well, it would be interesting what happens with the worlds of Alia and Sarangdhar come together.
Take a look at the promo here:
Ek taraf hai Alia- jisne apna har ek sapna plan karke achieve kiya, wahin doosri taraf hai Sarangdhar- jo sapna dekh raha hai, ek lekhak banne ka! Kya hoga jab inn dono sapnon ka hoga milan, kaise shuru hogi inki #Story9MonthsKi ? Janiye 23rd November se Mon-Thu raat 10:30 baje sirf Sony TV par. @kandpalsukirti @aashaymishraa
For the unversed, Sukirti Kandpal is best known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and Aashay Mishra is known for his role in Pyaar Ke Papad. Are you excited to see this new jodi on TV soon in Story 9 months Ki? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
