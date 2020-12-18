Story 9 Months Ki's Sukirti Kandpal REVEALS she isn't ready for marriage, but does NOT mind freezing her eggs

Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki recently opened up about her character, how she relates to it, and the idea of IVF in the story.

Sukirti Kandpal returned to the Television screens after two years. The actress is mesmerizing everyone with her acting skills in Story 9 Months Ki. She plays the role of Alia Shroff in the show, which revolves around the concept of IVF. The progressive drama stars Aashay Shroff in the lead role as Sarangdhar Pandey. The actress in a recent conversation opened up about her opinion on IVF, the choice of motherhood, and becoming a mother without a partner.

Her character in the show, Alia, is a businesswoman, who is ambitious, successful, and likes to live on her own terms. Revealing how she relates to Alia in real life, Sukirti said, 'It is real and relatable. I am enjoying playing the character of Alia because somewhere I can associate with her mindset and thought process.' She also called Story 9 Months Ki a positive and empowering show, as it has the perfect blend of romance, drama, emotions, and comedy.

The actress also shared her views on the show's concept of In vitro fertilization (IVF), her marriage plans, and family planning. Sukirti said that she is not ready for marriage as of now. Though a wedding is not on her mind, she wishes to be a mother in the future. Also, considering the change time, she wouldn't mind freezing her eggs. 'Currently, marriage or starting a family is not time-bound. But as a woman, I do want to experience motherhood, just that it need not be time bound. Having said that, I don't mind freezing my eggs for the future. I don't want to fall prey to the norms of the society and I want to achieve my dreams before I am ready to become a mother, shared Sukirti.

Moreover, Sukirti is happy that due to the advancements in medical science and technology, women now have the option of motherhood based on their preparedness, whether it is physically, mentally, or emotionally.

