Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have a gala time shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Varun shared videos from the sets with Kapil and gave us a glimpse of the fun. Check it out.

One of the popular shows on Indian Television is The Kapil Sharma Show. When two of the most popular stars of Bollywood grace the popular tv show, it is bound to be an epic night. Speaking of this, Street Dancer 3D stars and graced Kapil’s show last night. While Varun and Shraddha were excited about shooting for the show, the audience of Kapil’s show along with Archana Puran Singh and the host himself was excited too.

Varun gave us a glimpse of the night shoot of Kapil’s show with Shraddha and teased fans with a video of the same. In the video, the Street Dancer 3 star can be seen trying to capture the exciting studio audience at 2:15 AM in the night. As Varun pans the camera to the audience, Shraddha also joins the frame. The audience can be seen cheering for Varun and Shraddha in the middle of the shoot of Kapil’s show. Varun is seen greeting Archana and then Kapil as he shares the fun he had on the show in the video.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan REVEALS he put his body through hell for Street Dancer 3D: Training with dancers is difficult)

Varun can be seen talking to Kapil in the video and telling him that it is so late in the night. Kapil responds to the viewers of the video that it is late at night and they should sleep. The Street Dancer 3D lead pair will be seen on Kapil’s show. Clad in a blue jacket, Varun looked handsome while Shraddha looked pretty for the comedy show’s shooting. Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha’s reunion film after ABCD and is directed by Remo D’Souza. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More