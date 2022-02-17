Students' Protest Case: Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau granted bail by Mumbai Sessions Court

Hindustani Bhau is a popular name in the entertainment sector. He a former Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer. He had recently come to headlines for being arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday. Now she has been granted bail by Mumbai Sessions Court. He was arrested in connection with the students' protest in Dharavi over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic.

As per the tweet by ANI, “Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau”



The students of Mumbai and Nagpur protested and demanded online exams amid the pandemic. Reportedly, after the protest, Hindustani Bhau had asked all the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad in a video. Police on Monday said they will take action against the YouTuber, who was also reportedly present at the protest of the students. During this protest, the students were reportedly even subjected to baton charges by police. Hindustani Bhau in a YouTube video said, “In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why take offline exams of the students." The video had over 2.77 lakh views till Tuesday. It was uploaded on January 24.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to take offline exams has been taken after careful consideration and all measures like maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks will be taken.



