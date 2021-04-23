Sucheta Khanna pours her heart out on Amit Mistry’s demise: Thank you for being a beautiful chapter in my life

Haanikarak Biwi star Sucheta Khanna penned a long emotional note for her friend, philosopher, and guide Amit Mistry. Remembers him fondly and promises to meet on the other side.

An extraordinary talent of all genres, actor Amit Mistry bid adieu to this world at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest. Jacqueline Fernandez, Kunal Kemmu, Babil, and many other celebrities expressed their grief for the actor gone too soon. The television industry was also left in shock hearing the sudden news of his demise. Co-stars Dilip Joshi, Sumeet Raghvan, and Anup Soni amongst many others expressed their shock at the unthinkable. Sumeet in his tweet even mentioned that he had traveled the world with Amit performing a Gujarati play and had spent a lot of fun time with him.

Hanikarak Biwi fame Sucheta Khanna took to Instagram and poured her heart out in a long and emotional note where she shared the extent of her bond with Amit and the role that he has played in her life. Sucheta thanked Amit for being a beautiful chapter in her life which has gotten over now. Sucheta mentioned that she misses the long conversation and the time that she had spent with him. She misses learning the craft of acting from her long-lost friend and would have to adjust to the fact that Amit is not there anymore to check up on her from time to time.

Sucheta concluded the post by writing, “Will definitely meet you on the other side ..dear one until then lots of love always n most important my prayers for a smooth journey ahead.” Amit Mistry was last seen in the web series Bandish Bandits where he garnered praise for his performance.

