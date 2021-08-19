From Sudesh Lahiri’s addition to the bigger set; 5 things to look forward to in The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one such show that people of any age group enjoy. It is one of those few shows for which every family sits together and enjoys laughing together. We know that fans had been missing this comedy show ever since it went off-air. But, now that it is all set to come back on our television screens this weekend, we thought, why not give you five reasons why you should definitely not miss The Kapil Sharma Show.

1) Sudesh Lehiri’s addition

If the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show was not reason enough for you to switch on your TV, then the addition of Sudesh Lehri in this season is definitely one of the biggest reasons. Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri’s amazing comic timing and partnership already have a lot of fan following since Comedy Circus days. And, now you would get to see that again in TKSS.

2) Rochelle Rao’s comeback on popular demand

Rochelle Rao definitely brought a glam factor to the comedy show. Although she went missing from the most recent season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rochelle is being brought back on popular demand. Fans had been missing her the last season, so her addition is going to bring extra entertainment to the comedy show.

3) kick-starting this season with a bang

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar is one of the celebrities who has visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show the most till now. It is always fun to watch Khiladi Kumar pulling Kapil’s leg and take his class in a funny way. Well, this time too, the promo that has been running already suggests that viewers are going to be up for a laughter riot.

4) New bigger and better set

Kapil Sharma, who is all set to bring the all-new season of his popular comedy show to our TV screens, recently dropped a bunch of new pictures on Instagram. The pictures feature the newly done set of The Kapil Sharma Show, and we absolutely love it. The new set looks as lively as always with a blue couch, red background and dark blue artificial sky ceiling. We also loved the lightings of the set.

5) Finally a laughter break

We all are in the middle of a pandemic, and we cannot deny the fact that the times are tough. In such tough times, getting to see a show that can make you forget all the stress and pain and just get you laughing is the need of the hour.

