Sudha Chandran REACTS to recent airport incident: Why are people like us subject to this harassment?

Recently, actor and dancer Sudha Chandran hit headlines after she shared an ordeal video of hers on Instagram. Sudha was at the airport due to the ‘grilling’ that was conducted because of her prosthetic limb. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had also issued an apology on social media and promised that they will look into the matter and “examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics.” Well, the actress in an interview with The Times of India spoke about the incident in length.

She said, “CISF officers mentioned in their tweets, that the prosthetic has to be removed only under exceptional circumstances. So if this has been conveyed to all the CISF officers, why do few of the officers behave like this? I feel if the protocols are conveyed to all the CISF officials while some follow, why are others not doing so? Why are people like us subject to this harassment? The officials say, removing my prosthetic limb is a protocol and we have to follow it and I too never said no to follow the norm, as it's a question of our National Security.”

Recalling the incident of how the lady officer had asked her to show her prosthetic limb, the actress said, “If you have a procedure, follow it, things will be easier. You know it becomes very embarrassing at times for a woman.”

To note, in her video, Sudha Chandran had shared that every time she travels for her professional assignments, she is grilled by the security agencies. Despite her request to the airport authorities to conduct an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb, they ask her to remove it every time. The actress had lost her leg in an accident.

Also Read: CISF Maharashtra pens apology note to Sudhaa Chandran for inconvenience at the airport