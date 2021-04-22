Sudhanshu Pandey begins shooting with Apurva Agnihotri; Shares a PHOTO from the sets of Anupamaa

Apurva Agnihotri is a new entry in the popular show Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey shares picture with him and call him dearest friend.

Television popular show Anupamaa is winning hearts from its strong storyline. The show has been ruling the charts for so many months. The twists and turns of the show are keeping the audience glued to the television screen. The current track is showing the divorce angle of Anupama and Vanraj. And to bring more twist, another popular actor Apurva Agnihotri has been roped in. He has already started shooting. It is expected that his character will bring a more interesting angle in the serial.

Sharing a picture from the set of the daily soap, Sudhanshu Pandey who essays the role of Vanraj Shah, writes, “YOU KNOW THAT GOD IS KIND WHEN YOU GET TO WORK IN THESE TUFF TIMES .. AND IT ONLY GETS BETTER WHEN U SHOOT WITH UR DEAREST FRIEND WHO ALSO HAPPENS TO BE A KIND HUMAN BEING N A THOUROUGH GENTLEMAN.” In the picture, actor Apurva is seen sitting beside him and smiling as he poses for the picture. Both are twinning in blue colour.

The actor was last seen in Bepanaah and also in the OTT show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Recently, both Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu were tested positive for COVID-19. They have recently resumed shooting for the show. In the current track, Vanraj has left the house leaving a letter behind. In the letter, he has mentioned that he is very confused and needs some time. His sudden disappearance left the audience confused that whether he has left the show but the actor cleared the air saying he is very much part of the show.

