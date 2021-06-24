Sudhanshu Pandey dismisses rumours of tension between him & Rupali Ganguly: ‘These are silly things’

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly are seen in the lead role of the popular show Anupamaa. They were in the headlines after tiff rumours started going around.

For a long time, rumours were going on that all is not well between the lead actors of the popular show Anupamaa. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for so many months. But recently, reports suggested that there is a tension between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. It all started after the actor skipped tagging the actress in the new promo of the show that he shared on his Instagram handle. Fans believed that there is a problem between them. But he has finally opened on this matter.

In an interview with The Times Of India, he said, “This is silly things. I don’t understand how their minds work. At the start of the show, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married then but now, I am married to Kavya. So, to promote the track, I will post videos with her. We are good friends and there is no problem between us. The difference in opinion can be with anyone but for that rift or cold war word is very strong to use.”

Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya, had also dismissed the rumours and called them rubbish. She had said that there is no truth in that and everything is fine on the set.

Reports had also claimed that Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne are in one group while Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat in another group.

Coming back to the Anupamaa show, a high voltage drama is going on between Kaavya, Anupama, and Vanraj.

