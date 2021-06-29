  1. Home
  2. tv

Sudhanshu Pandey feels TV actors get typecast easily; Says ‘There is always a scope to break away from it’

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in TV show "Anupamaa", feels that since television actors are seen playing the same role daily, they get typecast easily.
17726 reads Mumbai
Sudhanshu Pandey feels TV actors get typecast easily; Says ‘There is always a scope to break away from it’ Sudhanshu Pandey feels TV actors get typecast easily; Says ‘There is always a scope to break away from it’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Television actors get typecast a little faster because they are seen in a daily show every day. You are playing this same character every day for years, so you do tend to get typecast," the actor tells IANS.

However, he feels there is a way out. "I think there is always a scope to break away from it because audiences memory is not forever. You do something different, give them a different sort of entertainment through different characters and they will forget your past. It depends on whether you want to do the same thing or you want to move into a different character. It's a personal choice," shares the actor, who has been part of showbiz for over two decades.

Sudhanshu, who has been part of hit shows such as "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera", "Tamanna" and more, says he prefers scripts which offer him a central or substantial role.

"The script should be very good, and I think it's very natural for any actor to see what his character has to give in the script, so I always look for that and I make sure that if I choose a character it has to be absolutely central and important to the story only then I choose the character," he says.

Also read| Sudhanshu Pandey dismisses rumours of tension between him & Rupali Ganguly: ‘These are silly things’

 

Credits :IANSPIC CREDIT: SUDHANSHU PANDEY/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Sudhanshu Pandey dismisses rumours of tension between him & Rupali Ganguly: ‘These are silly things’
Madalsa Sharma reacts to tiff rumours between Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey: 'There is no truth to it'
Rupali Ganguly all set to welcome ‘Weekends’ as she shares her PIC and says 'It’s mid week already'
Anupamaa leads Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey at loggerheads? Report
Team Anupamaa wraps up shooting in Silvassa after two months, heads back to Mumbai
Sudhanshu Pandey gives a glimpse of the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life; Fans say ‘Hilarious’