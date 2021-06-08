Sudhanshu Pandey gives a glimpse of the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life; Fans say ‘Hilarious’

Sudhanshu Pandey shows how they have been enjoying the time of not shooting. He has shared a video with his co-actor and fans just cannot stop laughing.

Sudhanshu Pandey has recently got married in the popular show Anupamaa. The actor plays the role of Vanraj Shah and is getting a lot of appreciation for his acting. The cast and crew are having a lot of fun on the set and they always share videos on their social handle. The lead actor also shared a video on his Instagram which left all his fans laughing. His expressions in the video were making it more hilarious. It has gone viral. He is seen with his co-actor Tassnim Sheikh.

He captioned the video as THE EXCORCISM OF RAKHI DAVE.. THE MOST HORRIFYING EXPERIENCE OF VANRAJ’S LIFE.. EK AISI GHATNA JISNE VANRAJ KO HUMESHA KE LIYE BADAL DIYA ..AB VANRAJ ZINDAGI MEIN KABHI RAKHI NAHI BANDHWAYEGA..” In the video, Tassnim aka Rakhi can be seen scaring Sudhanshu most hilariously. The video starts with someone knocking on the door and Vanraj opens it but he cannot see anyone. This happens for some more time which eventually made him angry. He was lost in thoughts about who must be outside then suddenly Rakhi Dave appears. She starts laughing and seeing her Vanraj gets scared.

As he shared this video, his co-stars Anagha Bhosale, Madalsa to Nidhi Shah, and Tassnim dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here:

As per the current track, Anupama is battling for her life and Vanraj is tensed for her. He has also donated blood to her which irked Kavya. She said that she does not like it but he does not pay any heed. Meanwhile, Apurva Agnihotri’s track has also come to an end in the show.

Credits :Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram

