Sudhanshu Pandey renders ‘Waqt Hai Guzar Jaega’ recited by Amitabh Bachchan, hopes 2022 is full of love; Watch

Sudhanshu Pandey is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actor is presently playing one of the leads in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. As the new year is round the corner, the actor recently took to his social media handle and shared a post hoping for a better year, amidst the ongoing threat of the third wave of COVID-19 and rise in Omicron cases. He recited a poem which was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, as he wishes for a better future.

The actor shared a video reciting the motivational lines of ‘Waqt hai guzar jayega’ poem. Alongside the video, Sudhanshu wrote, “These are the words from “Guzar Jayega” that were beautifully narrated by none other than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. As a difficult year comes to an end and the threat of the third wave is looming, just a reminder that even difficult times pass and that we need to stay strong in the face of the biggest adversities. Let’s hope this coming year is full of love and light!”

See post here-

Fans of the actor were surprised to see how beautifully the actor recited the inspirational poem. A few complimented him and expressed their love for him in the comments too.

Sudhanshu, who essays the lead role of Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj in the show, is highly appreciated in the role. He has garnered immense fandom with the show. He is quite active on social media and often shares interesting BTS pictures and videos from the sets.



Also read- Sudhanshu Pandey talks about his role in Anupamaa: 'Response that I’ve got from this show is unprecedented'