Sudhanshu Pandey reveals he has found an ‘Angel’ in co star Apurva Agnihotri as he posts a selfie with him

Sudhanshu Pandey and Apurva Agnihotri have become good friends on the sets of Anupamaa. Both are often seen sharing pictures with each other.

Sudhanshu Pandey has been hailed for his performance as Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa. He has always mentioned that he is very thankful for the role. In the last few episodes, there have been many ups and downs in the show and viewers also witnessed the entry of a new character. Apurva Agnihotri joined the cast of the show as Dr. Aditya who also runs a resort in Goa. He is also treating Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly who has been diagnosed with Cancer.

Today, Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead role, shared a candid selfie with Apurva and captioned it as ‘SOME PEOPLE ARE LIKE ANGELS WHO JUST BRIGHTEN UP UR DAY BY JUST BEING AROUND .. @apurvaagnihotri02 MY BROTHER U ARE ONE SUCH ANGEL .. MAY MAHAKAAL ALWAYS KEEP U N UR FAMILY BLESSED.’ Both the actors are seen posing on the sets of the show.

The latter also commented saying, "You ought to consider yourself super blessed and lucky when your co star becomes your brother/ guide / friend cheers to all the wonderful times we’ve spent together and for all the wonderful memories we shall create together in future Bhaiiii love you love you love you....jai Mahakal."

As per the current track, Vanraj is not ready to marry Kavya. So, he leaves without informing anyone. Kavya loses her cool and threatens to file a case against all family members. She has even threatens Anupama. They all become tensed and try to search Vanraj. He doesn't receive anyone's calls, but when Anupama calls him, he picks her call and returns.

