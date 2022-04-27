Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS what the audience will witness in Anupama: Namaste America

Anupama is one of the most loved and top-rated shows on television screens presently. Actress Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the show, and her acting is highly appreciated by the viewers. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey essays the role of Vanraj and is the antagonist in the show. Now, this popular daily soap has just got a prequel which is airing on the OTT platform. The title of this show is Anupama: Namaste America, and it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on April 25. The show will also have the addition of some new faces while the main characters will remain the same. Padma Shree award winner actress Sarita Joshi will be a part of this show and essay the character of Moti Baa. Also, actress Puja Banerjee will join the cast and will play Vanraj's ex-girlfriend.

In an exclusive chat with India Today, actor Sudhanshu Pandey spilled some beans on his character Vanraj and shared what viewers will get to see in the prequel. The actor said that the audience will witness how Vanraj and Anupama were 17 years ago. He also shared that this prequel will explain Vanraj's character and how his college love story plays the turning point in his life and turns him the way he is today. Sudhanshu further elaborates on his character and shares that the audience will witness how Vanraj was a very happy man in his marriage with Anupama and had two kids. He added that Vanraj wanted to do things for his family but still reached a point where things started getting a bit tense.

The storyline of Anupama: Namaste America will revolve around a typical middle-class joint family where everybody is happy together. Sudhanshu also reveals that though the show is airing on OTT, the essence of the show will remain the same because that is what people relate to. Commenting on the OTT version of the show, Sudhanshu said, "Just 11 episodes, so people will watch and feel satisfied that they saw something. Within 11 episodes they'll get to know what this whole thing is about and they will probably be able to figure out what the Shah family was from the beginning and why they have become what they have become now."

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch Anupama: Namaste America.

