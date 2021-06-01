Sudhanshu Pandey’s motivational post on seven social sins will leave you inspired; Check it out

Sudhanshu Pandey has shared a picture of his upcoming look in the show along with a motivational quote for fans.

Viewers are witnessing high voltage drama in the popular show Anupamaa on Star Plus. The current track is showing Vanraj and Kavya's wedding which is keeping the audience glued to the television screen. The audience is interested to know whether he will marry Kavya or not? Amid this, lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey has shared a motivational quote on Tuesday. The actor always shares behind the scene pictures from the set. The shooting is going on in Goa as the Maharashtra Government has canceled all the shootings. The actor has quoted a sermon given by Frederick Lewis Donaldson in Westminster Abbey.

Sharing a picture in a traditional attire on his official Instagram handle, Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "The Seven Social Sins are: Wealth without work. Pleasure without conscience. Knowledge without character. Commerce without morality. Science without humanity. Worship without sacrifice. Politics without principle." He is spotted wearing a pink sherwani with a green pearl necklace. The actor looks no less than a royal in it. Kavya’s bridal look is also doing rounds on social media. She is wearing a pink lehenga with a Kundan necklace. She makes for a very pretty bride.

Actors Madalsa Sharma and Rahul Dev dropped comments saying ‘Waah’. Fans also complimented him for the look. One of the fans tried to crack a joke saying, ‘Soo lucky u r Sir.. Yaha logo ki lockdown ki wajh se shadi nhi ho paa rhi hai n apki hai ki roke nhi ruk rhi hai.’

The new promo has been released which shows Vanraj has gone missing ahead of his wedding. Following this, Kavya has created a lot of drama and she has even threatened Anupamaa with filing a police case against her whole family. It will be really interesting to see whether Vanraj will return or not?

