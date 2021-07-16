Sudhanshu Pandey talks about his role in Anupamaa: 'Response that I’ve got from this show is unprecedented'

Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on his role in the show Anupamaa and the general liking of the content of the show, by the audience.

Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular names on television. At present, he is playing the role of Vanraj on the trending TV show Anupamaa. He talked in detail about the show and his acting career with Telly Chakkar. He shared, “Whenever you are making a story or creating a story or drama cannot happen unless there is a conflict. So this is why there is always going to be a conflict between the interest of the characters. We have such a great core story of the love between the three people because Anupama is based on three pillars - the husband, wife and the girlfriend and now the wife is the ex-wife and girlfriend is the wife.”

Talking about his experience on the show, he said, “Everything that I do on-screen is going to be forever and an actor tends to have an impact on people’s mind permanently. My only focus is that whatever I am doing, I have to give my best shot at that.”

Moreover, focusing on the fame he earned from being the male lead of the show, he retorted, “I earned a lot of name globally everywhere but I will be honest and I could accept the fact very gladly that the kind of response that I’ve got from this show is unprecedented. It’s not because I’ve done television so I became a household name. It is probably because of the content of the show that has gone down beautifully well with the people and the audience which is the reason for me becoming a household name today and honestly I never thought that I would take a leap into daily soaps ever in my life but I think when Rajan Shahi came to me with this offer, I was the first one he spoke to. It was so kind of him because he is probably one of those rare producers who has always sets a benchmark with every show that he has made.”

