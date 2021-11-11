Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale share vacay pics as they enjoy in a pool

The comedian couple Sugandha Sharma and hubby Dr. Sanket are among the most popular real-life couple in the television industry. The duo got married early this year. They are often seen posting entertaining pictures and videos with each other on social media. The couple recently took out some time from work for a small vacation. In their recent pictures, they are seen enjoying in a pool.

Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale have taken out time from their busy schedules for a small vacay. The couple took to social media to share pictures. Sugandha and Sanket can be seen having a fun time chilling, swimming, dancing, and also drowning each other in the pool. The couple made full use of this vacation for more fun content. They had gone on a family vacation and Sugandha shared the pool pics with the caption, “Vaccy Vibe #swipeleft #familytime #vaccymode #vacation #familyvacation #swimming #fun #love #muchneeded #relax.”

See post here-

In another video, Sugandha and her mother-in-law can be seen enjoying by the poolside. Sugandha can be seen lip-syncing to Jennifer Winget’s dialogue from one of her shows and says, “Main tumhari jagah lena nahi chahti, aur tum meri jagah kabhi le nahi sakti.” She captioned the video as, “Life in Sasural.” This video with her mother-in-law had become quite popular on social media.

In October, the couple celebrated their 6-month wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 26 this year. Sugandha and Sanket create their own content on social media and share funny videos as a couple. Their hilarious take on puns and daily activities are quite liked by fans. They are currently seen in ‘Zee Comedy Show’ judged by filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Suganda Mishra Bhosle on Diwali plans; Has a list of gifts that she wants from Dr Sanket Bhosale