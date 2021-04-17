Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale to get married on April 26 in Jalandhar: Report

As per the latest report, comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale will reportedly walk down the aisle this month in a close-knit affair with only a few in attendance.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra is all set to walk down the aisle with her comedian boyfriend Sanket Bhosale. After refuting rumours of being in a relationship for long, the comedian duo has finally made their relationship public. They posted loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media handles announcing their engagement. While their fans are on the lookout for more details about their wedding, as per a recent report in the Times of India, Sugandha and Sanket will reportedly tie the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Both the comedians will get hitched in an intimate ceremony, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic. A source close to the actors told TOI, “The engagement and wedding will take place on the same date. Like they say, it’s ‘Chhatt mangni, patt byah.’ Given the COVID-19 situation, it will be a close-knit affair with only a few in attendance.”

"Sanket is making sure to keep it as low-key as possible. Being a doctor, he is even more aware of the crisis and safety precautions, and wants to ensure that everything is in place,” the insider added.

While professing her love in public, Sugandha had posted a stunning photo of herself with Sanket and wrote, “Forever @drrrsanket (sic),” along with a ring emoji. The popular host also shared a picture with his ladylove and captioned it, "Found my sunshine @sugandhamishra23 (sic).”

Reportedly, Sugandha and Sanket started dating each other in 2017. However, the two had always denied the reports and maintained that there were "good friends."

