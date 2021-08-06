Sugandha Mishra on being competitive at work with husband Sanket Bhosale: My priority is my team

Popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosle tied the knot in April this year. The couple has recently bagged a television show together titled ‘Comedy Show’. In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Sugandha and Sanket share their experience of working together after marriage. Sugandha mentioned that she is much more relaxed after marriage. She also spoke about still being competitive with Sanket considering both of them are in different teams on the show. Sanket also shared his experience and mentioned that he is having a great time working with Sugandha and called her a brilliant actor.

Sugandha speaks on being competitive with Sanket and said, “We are in separate teams and Sanket is in a separate team. I am a part of Jalayenge team and he is a part of Bhujayenge team. There is a level of competition between us also. I am always thinking that as a wife I’ve to support Sanket but I’ve to support my team also. My priority is my team.” Sanket added by saying, “When we are performing against each other we discuss gags but without revealing the main punch. Like if I am cracking a joke on her I want her to react very organically and naturally."

Sanket further spoke about their family’s reaction to working together. He said, “Our family is very happy to see us together in the same show and they always ask us what all we are performing. They keep us asking for videos and pics from my gags. We keep forwarding them to our family group. After our wedding we stayed with our parents for one and a half months and during that time Sugandha got the artists out, the talent they were hiding. They are learning music from Sugandha."

