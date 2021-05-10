Sugandha Mishra celebrates Dr Sanket Bhosale’s birthday; Latter says 'God has blessed him with a special gift'

Sugandha Mishra makes a special effort to celebrate the first birthday of her hubby Dr Sanket Bhosale after marriage. Shares a video of him on social media and Dr. Sanket expresses his happiness.

Comic actors Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale got hitched recently and the couple is enjoying their marital life. They often share pictures and videos with one another showcasing their love. It was Dr. Sanket’s 33rd birthday and his first birthday after marriage, so Sugandha made it special in her own way. She organised a small get-together with family members, brought a cake for the celebration and threw a small party for him.

Sugandha Mishra decorated their home with balloons and frills. She also arranged a spectacular chocolate cake which had a picture of both of them. They both looked amazing as were decked up for the party. Sugandha wore a red printed suit along with her wedding chooda, while Dr. Sanket wore black t-shirt along with dark jeans. She shared the video of the celebration on her social media offering a glimpse to her fans. She wrote “Happy Birthday” in the caption as she shared a video with him.

Dr. Sanket Bhosale also shared the video on his social media page and wrote this birthday was special for him as he has received a special gift from God in form of his wife. He wrote, “This birthday has been very special …as God has blessed me with a very special gift.”

Sugandha had also shared another love-filled post for her husband for his birthday, in which they looked stunning together. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... U Never Cease to Amaze me... Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do... U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend... Happy Birthday Hubby.”

