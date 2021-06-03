Sugandha Mishra finds a new way of respecting husband Dr Sanket Bhosale & it'll leave you in splits; VIDEO

Singer-comedienne Sugandha Mishra makes a fun video with husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale as she teases him.

The popular actress, singer and comic Sugandha Mishra is now married to her longtime boyfriend-actor, Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The actress tied the wedding knot with him on April 26, 2021. The couple has not been able to go for honeymoon due to the lockdown situation. Hence, Sugandha had recently gone for a mini getaway with hubby Sanket to a farmhouse. The actress has given her take on respecting husband and also shared a hilarious video about it on social media.

In the recent video, it is shown that Sanket asks her "Main tumhara pati hu muje aap kar ke bola karo", to which Sugandha replies, “Shut Aap”. Sugandha looks gorgeous in a white shirt and black sunglasses, while Sanket is seen driving the car and he has worn a casual t-shirt. Their fans dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

The actress has also shared several pictures and stories on her social media from her drive to the farmhouse. There are pictures of them enjoying themselves amidst nature and Sanket also posted a picture of his wife as she does gardening. The Kapil Sharma Show actress often shares funny videos with her hubby to keep her fans entertained. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Baal Veer, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, etc. The actress has also been part of movies like Heropanti among others.

