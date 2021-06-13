Sugandha Mishra gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Shares video

Sugandha Mishra has requested fans to take care of themselves and family. The actress has taken her first dose of the vaccine.

The newlywed Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale have been sharing positive vibes from their Instagram handle. Their videos always leave netizens in splits. They are one of the favourite couples on the television. Today she has taken her first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. She has shared the news with her fans on social media. She also shared a video and a photo of herself from the center. She has also urged her fans to get vaccinated too as it is the need of the hour.

Sharing a video on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Finally got my 1st Shot of Vaccination. Dont be scared #staysafe Plz get it done asap and inspire others to get it as well #weareinthistogether. Special Thanx to all The Frontline and Health Care Workers. P.S. - Please take all the necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine. #takecare (sic)." She also expressed her gratitude towards all the frontline warriors and health care workers. She has also shared a picture.

In the comment section, her hubby wrote, ‘#supergirl #fullpower.’ The actress also replied saying thank you. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26.

Recently, the actress had shared a video that showed Sanket asking her to respect him as he is her husband to which Sugandha replies, “Shut Aap”. Their fans dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. On the work front, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle were seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show. They dated for several years before getting married.

