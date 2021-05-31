Sugandha Mishra’s latest video on 'Lockdown travel destination’ leaves fans in splits

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra has taken a jibe on travelling during the lockdown. Fans are loving her new video.

The newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in a private wedding on April 26, 2021. Their wedding pictures had gone viral on social media. The ceremony was nothing less than a dream wedding. And after their wedding, they have been winning hearts on the internet with funny videos. The couple is always sharing videos on their social media platforms. Sugandha has shared a funny video and this time she has taken on a jibe on lockdown travelling.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Lockdown Travel Destination.’ Dressed in a pink night suit with makeup on, the actress in the video talks about what traveling looks like during a lockdown. She says that we can only imagine or dream about travelling as all the places are closed currently. In the video, her husband is also seen. Her video left fans in splits and they commented as ‘Cutie’ and dropping laughing face emojis. Some also wrote ‘Super’.

On another note, the couple also shares a video captioned as, ‘shaadi ke baad’. In this, they show how things and life change after marriage. Both of them enjoy a massive fan following. The actress has always praised her hubby and said that he is very caring and family-oriented.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The couple was booked for flouting COVID 19 rules during their wedding. The wedding video had gone viral following which a case was registered.

