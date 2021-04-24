Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhonsle capture pre wedding ceremony with ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’; VIDEO

Sanket Bhonsle took to his Instagram handle to share moments from the Mehendi ceremony with wife-to-be Sugandha Mishra. Take a look.

Only a week ago, The Kapil Sharma Show star Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle had announced their engagement plans on their social media handles. The duo was showered with congratulatory messages as they delivered the amazing news. They also confirmed their wedding date, revealing they’d be getting married on April 26 in Jalandhar. Now, as they are busy with their pre-wedding rituals, the happy couple captured an adorable video of them rejoicing the Mehendi ceremony in a fun and innovative way.

Sanket took to his Instagram handle to post a video while he’s on a call with Sugandha. The latter can be seen donning a heavily embellished lehenga and jewelry as she shows the beautiful Mehendi in her hands. The popular track Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna plays in the background as the couple celebrates the occasion. As the video progresses, we see Sanket also showing off the Mehendi in his hands. The two can be seen elated as they smile widely while making capturing the moment. Sugandha had shared a photo of her getting ready for the ceremony earlier today.

Take a look at Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle’s video:

In the photo shared by Sugandha, she can be seen rocking a green and golden lehenga with traditional jewelry. The TV star put a sticker on the picture which read, 'Keep Calm and Henna on." While sharing the news of her engagement, she posted photos from their pre-wedding shoot and expressed her gratitude towards all the well-wishers. Along with the snaps, she penned, "thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes."

Credits :Sanket Bhosle Instagram

