Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhonsle share a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony as they break into a dance; WATCH

Sanket Bhonsle took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable video of him sharing the dance floor with Sugandha Mishra during their Haldi ceremony. Take a look.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle, are busy with their pre-wedding festivities. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday and fans have been elated to hear the happy news. The Kapil Sharma Show comedians have been regularly posting pictures of their wedding ceremonies on their social media handles. On Wednesday, Sugandha shared their first wedding photo on her Instagram account. Now, Sanket took to his social media account to give their fans a sneak peek into their traditional Haldi ceremony.

In the brief clip shared by Sanket, the couple could be seen surrounded by their family as they dance to a dhol playing in the background. The adorable video showed Sugandha donning a bright yellow-coloured saree looking elegant as ever. Meanwhile, Sanket could be seen performing Bhangra in a white kurta-pajama combo. The couple broke shared an endearing smile as they rejoice the occasion with their loved ones. While sharing the post, Sanket captioned it, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Mund(When the groom dances).” Sugandha also shared the video along with a photo of her face after the ceremony and simply wrote, “Haldi."

Take a look at Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle’s video:

The duo got married on April 26 and Sugandha had explained the situation of getting married during the lockdown in an interview. She had revealed that there were only two dholwallahs. The couple initially had a long guest list planned for their wedding, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis; they followed the necessary protocol and abided by the restrictions.

Also Read| Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale look like a dreamy couple in the FIRST PIC from their wedding

Credits :Sanket Bhonsle Instagram

Share your comment ×