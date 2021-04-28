Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale look like a dreamy couple in the FIRST PIC from their wedding

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26, 2021. Their marriage was the talk of the town ever since they announced about it. The actress has shared the first picture from the wedding on her social handle. Finally, fans got to see the newly married couple in their wedding attire. And they looked like a dreamy couple. The stars tied the knot in Jalandhar in an intimate wedding due to the pandemic.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse from her lavish wedding. She captioned the picture as “Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules”. The picture is from their varmala ceremony. The couple wore colour coordinated wedding outfits in the shades of pink and blue. The bride opted for an intricately embroidered lehenga in the shade of off-white with a pink dupatta and the groom wore a powder blue sherwani.

The actress further teamed up her look with a lot of flowers in her hair, a traditional chooda and bridal jewellery.

In a past interview, Sugandha Mishra has said that she was very excited about her wedding lehenga. She had said that the preparations started in December last year. The popular actress and singer has been part of other shows also like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. She was also seen in the film Heropanti.