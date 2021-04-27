Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale share beautiful pics from their engagement ceremony as they exchanged rings

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s engagement pics have taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the lovebirds have recently tied the knot after dating each other for quite some time. The duo, who were also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, took their nuptial vows on April 26 in a private ceremony and the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from all across the world. And now Sugandha and Sanket have taken the social media by a storm as they shared stunning pics from their engagement ceremony.

In the pics, Sanket and Sugandha were seen exchanging rings ahead of their D-Day. Sugandha for a beautiful magenta coloured lehenga with golden embroidery and yellow coloured asymmetric blouse. She was seen flaunting her bridal henna and had her make up game on point. On the other hand, Sanket complemented his bride well in cream and yellow coloured outfit and looked dapper on his special day. The couple was all smiles as they exchanged rings in presence of their loved ones.

Take a look at Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s engagement pics:

To note, the couple wanted to have a grand wedding but had to change the plans owing to COVID 19 situaions. “I had dreamed about a big fat wedding, but forget about it being grand, now day by day (the guest list) is also getting smaller. When we announced (the wedding), the limit here (Jalandhar) was for about 50 guests, so at least the family members could have attended. But the limit has become even less now. We were earlier supposed to get married in December 2020, but I had asked to postpone it as I wanted a grand wedding. We had assumed that everything would get better by April 2021, but now there is a second wave of COVID. In fact, we were even discussing if we should postpone it again,” Sugandha was quoted saying.

