Sugandha Mishra wishes hubby Sanket Bhosale ‘Happy birthday’: Never knew what soulmate meant until I met you

Sugandha Mishra is celebrating her husband Sanket Bhosale’s birthday today. She shared a series of pictures and penned a long post for him.

Newlywed Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are enjoying their current phase. The couple recently got hitched in a dreamy wedding in Jalandhar. The wedding was lavish and both bride and groom were looking beautiful. Their marriage grabbed attention on social media. The actress has been treating fans with after-marriage ceremonies and its pictures. And today also she shared a series of beautiful pictures on her Instagram wishing her husband a happy birthday. She even penned down a sweet message for him.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket…I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby.” In the pictures, she is seen wearing a grey coloured metallic dress and her hubby is spotted wearing a plain white coloured shirt paired with denim jeans. Both are watching each other and it looks like the pictures are from their pre-wedding shoot.

Fans are also dropping congratulatory and birthday wishes for the actor. Dr Sanket Bhosale also replied saying, “Thank you my love….love you forever n ever…’ He also dropped lots of heart emojis. Take a look at the post here

Recently, the couple was booked for flouting COVID 19 rules. Their wedding video had gone viral on social media where a lot of people were spotted at the wedding. A case was registered at Sugandha’s family, the owner of the resort and the guests as well for not following the COVID 19 norms.

